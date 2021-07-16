Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $183.15. 14,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

