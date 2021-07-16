Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Tivity Health worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

