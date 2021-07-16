TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMXXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

