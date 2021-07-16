Tokenomy (TEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $560,154.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.00809885 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

TEN is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.