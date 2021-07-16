TomTom’s (TMOAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

TMOAF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. TomTom has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.14 million during the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

