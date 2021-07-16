Topline Capital Partners, Lp Buys 28,238 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 28,238 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.