Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 171,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.12. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$13.52 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

