TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of TORM worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TORM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMD opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04. TORM plc has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $631.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of -363.44.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

