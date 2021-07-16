TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 573,507 Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 573,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 3.44% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,657. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

