TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $44.82 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,282,173 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $44,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,699. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

