TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Invests $103.80 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,927,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,801,000. Anaplan accounts for approximately 1.2% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,980 shares of company stock worth $12,020,414. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

PLAN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

