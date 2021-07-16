TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,738 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte accounts for 1.1% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.87% of Vaxcyte worth $90,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,230,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,547,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 501,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $241,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859 over the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

