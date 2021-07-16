TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 1,546,115 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546,115 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up 0.6% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Berry Global Group worth $52,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. 5,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,480. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

