TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 1,971,762 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,971,762 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.7% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Uber Technologies worth $233,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,067,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

