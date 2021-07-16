TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 2,610,975 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,595,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610,975 shares during the quarter. C3.ai accounts for about 10.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 13.47% of C3.ai worth $896,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In related news, insider Siebel Living Trust U/A/D 7/27 sold 239,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $13,378,239.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,426,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,047,269.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,428,418 shares of company stock worth $334,629,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

