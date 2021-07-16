TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Takes $17.88 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,788,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACQRU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $14,274,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $8,000,000.

ACQRU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,796. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

