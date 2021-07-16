TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Takes Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $12,909,000.

GXIIU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 8,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

