Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.55.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

