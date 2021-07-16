Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,829% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $499,272.47. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

