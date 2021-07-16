Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year High at $193.40

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.40 and last traded at $192.76, with a volume of 432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.19.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 470,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

