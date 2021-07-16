TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $7,352,410.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.
TDG stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $632.76. 6,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,620. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $418.02 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
