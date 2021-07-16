TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $7,352,410.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.

TDG stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $632.76. 6,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,620. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $418.02 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

