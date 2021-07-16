TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Saya Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Saya Management LP boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 7.8% of Saya Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saya Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,006.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 155.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $641.56. 2,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $418.02 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,483,030 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

