TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

TGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of £97.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.03.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

