Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

TBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

