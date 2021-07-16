Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 21,968 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $380,485.76. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc bought 40,805 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $169,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.