Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $60,312.50 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.70 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,937,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,758,000.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
