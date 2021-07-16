Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $60,312.50 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.70 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,937,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,758,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

