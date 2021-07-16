Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 934,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 28,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,822. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

