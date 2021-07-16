Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.94. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.