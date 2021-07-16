Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TSE TV opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$217.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.