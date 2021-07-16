Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $142.44 million and $1.25 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.92 or 0.00803210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.