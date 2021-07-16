Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $141.19 million and $1.27 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.11 or 0.00822299 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

