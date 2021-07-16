Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.53. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$14.50, with a volume of 252,599 shares trading hands.

TCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.71.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last quarter.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

