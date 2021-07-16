Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 18,361 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £179.58 million and a PE ratio of 30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.