TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,540,756.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,756.00.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00.

NYSE TNET traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,167. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

