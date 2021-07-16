TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,166,354 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.78.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

