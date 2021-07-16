Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $283,965.66 and approximately $68,413.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.00835402 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

