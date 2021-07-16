Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.93. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 58,274 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.