Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.04.

TRRSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.81 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $33.23 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

