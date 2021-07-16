Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,385 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.59% of Triterras worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.61 on Friday. Triterras, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

