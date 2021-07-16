Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Sells 2,695 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $79,071.30.
Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08.
NASDAQ TBK traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $72.95. 189,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $97.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on TBK. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.