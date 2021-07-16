Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Sells 2,695 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $79,071.30.

Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $72.95. 189,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBK. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

