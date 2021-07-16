TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143,733.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $143,733.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

