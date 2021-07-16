Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 2.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $400,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $225,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,293,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,048. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

