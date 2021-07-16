Truist Securities Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $500.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Securities from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $421.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.