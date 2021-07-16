TrustToken (TRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

