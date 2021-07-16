Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 8,674 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 661,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,213,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

