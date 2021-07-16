Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $118.12. 137,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

