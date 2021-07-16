Truvestments Capital LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.96. 238,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

