Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.97. 114,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

