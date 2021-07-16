Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 7,614 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 333,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,862,326. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.