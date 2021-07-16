Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Tucows worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tucows by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

